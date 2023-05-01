U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $66,000 in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $58.54 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

