U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $67,000 in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,314,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,374,000 after buying an additional 1,320,305 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 577.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,493,000 after purchasing an additional 996,561 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 627.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 814,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 702,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,006,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INDA stock opened at $41.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.14. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

