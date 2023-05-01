U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $68,000 in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,460,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,159,000 after purchasing an additional 849,142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,856,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,039,000 after purchasing an additional 36,324 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 23.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,265,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,063,000 after buying an additional 815,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,536,000 after buying an additional 226,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other news, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $99,970.65. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,336.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Trinity Industries news, CEO Jean Savage bought 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $99,970.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 189,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,336.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Todd Maclin purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,742.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,285 shares of company stock valued at $295,043. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $23.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.38. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $31.68.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.44%.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

