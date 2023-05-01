U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $72,000 in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 30.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DXC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.45.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC opened at $23.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.94. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $36.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

