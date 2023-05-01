U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $74,000 in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 306,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,544,000 after buying an additional 83,900 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $1,132,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTEK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $1,589,657.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,579.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $1,589,657.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,579.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,786. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $138.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.97. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $169.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.95.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 15.86%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

