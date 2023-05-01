U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FGEN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in FibroGen by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, WPWealth LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.
FibroGen Price Performance
Shares of FGEN opened at $17.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.80.
FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.25. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 338.94% and a negative net margin of 208.66%. The company had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.
