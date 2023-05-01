U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOG. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $33.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.08 million. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Further Reading

