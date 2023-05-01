U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 265.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $40.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.04. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $45.94.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

