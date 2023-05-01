U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $59,000 Investment in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 138.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 25,395 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 525.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 113,324 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,345,000.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

UNG opened at $7.01 on Monday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96.

United States Natural Gas Fund Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.