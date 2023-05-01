U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in AON by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $1,189,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AON by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $325.18 on Monday. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $334.76. The company has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.80.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.