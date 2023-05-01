U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $67,000 Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,164 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,512,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,499,377,000 after acquiring an additional 273,391 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,254,984 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $818,806,000 after acquiring an additional 486,853 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $557,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,430,266 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $426,794,000 after purchasing an additional 865,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.80.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.24%.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.
