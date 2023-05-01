U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $70,000 Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $70.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.27. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,152.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,178. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

See Also

