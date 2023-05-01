U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $71,000 Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 85.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $117,720.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 677,682 shares in the company, valued at $20,513,434.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $975,844.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 400,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,339.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $117,720.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares in the company, valued at $20,513,434.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,328 shares of company stock worth $4,926,866. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unity Software Stock Performance

U has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

U opened at $26.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.17. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $72.10.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $450.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.25 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 66.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

