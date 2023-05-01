U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,399 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 100,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at $36,874,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 108,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,261 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $15.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $27.99.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.