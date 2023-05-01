U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,033 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 62.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,619.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. acquired 9,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $299,531.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 72,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,708.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,619.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25,646 shares of company stock worth $870,572 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FFIN shares. StockNews.com downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

FFIN stock opened at $29.26 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.73.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Featured Stories

