U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,218,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4,630.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,006,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 985,647 shares during the period. Styrax Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,029,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,074.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 753,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,391,000 after purchasing an additional 689,228 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 906,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,940,000 after purchasing an additional 617,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:MGM opened at $44.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.18.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,870 shares of company stock worth $9,409,070 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading

