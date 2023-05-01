U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,730 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Shopify by 950.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

SHOP stock opened at $48.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.71. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

