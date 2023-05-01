U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $32.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

