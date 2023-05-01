U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Trade Desk by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 960,709 shares of company stock worth $58,092,494. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $64.34 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.83.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm's products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Articles

