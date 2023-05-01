U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Trade Desk by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.30.
Insider Activity at Trade Desk
Trade Desk Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $64.34 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.83.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
