U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 615.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT opened at $185.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.12. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $196.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total value of $651,631.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,406,383.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TT. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.61.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Recommended Stories

