U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBH. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $444,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. American Trust acquired a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBH opened at $159.73 on Monday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $170.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.09.

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

