U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in FOX by 501.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,344,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,237,000 after buying an additional 1,120,492 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 6,397.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 915,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,046,000 after acquiring an additional 901,400 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,694,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,292,000 after acquiring an additional 851,054 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in FOX by 518.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 913,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,036,000 after purchasing an additional 765,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in FOX by 96.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,134,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,513,000 after purchasing an additional 558,331 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $30.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.90. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $34.42.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

