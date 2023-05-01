U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 264 iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,471,000 after buying an additional 57,361 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 59,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 19,638 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IGM opened at $338.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $261.80 and a 52 week high of $353.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $324.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.49.
About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF
iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).
