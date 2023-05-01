U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 454 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 454 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.43.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,940 shares of company stock worth $1,715,146 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $127.28 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.34. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

