U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,817 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,183 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,980 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ADT in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ADT opened at $6.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.69.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). ADT had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.69%.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

