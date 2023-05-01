U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $56,000 Position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1,950.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 430,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,074,000 after purchasing an additional 453,476 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,743,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,706,000. IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,753,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,566,000.
KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA KRBN opened at $38.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average is $40.52. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $51.88.
KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Company Profile
The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.
