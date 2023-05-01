U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $57,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 468 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.45.

NYSE ANET opened at $160.16 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $171.44. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.24.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $131,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,618,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $131,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 357,945 shares of company stock valued at $53,844,144. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

