U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $59,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,379,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,548,648,000 after buying an additional 978,130 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 969.1% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,011,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $135,788,000 after buying an additional 917,150 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 492.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,013,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after acquiring an additional 842,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,184,850,000 after acquiring an additional 773,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.55.

TMUS opened at $143.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.44 and a 200-day moving average of $145.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.90 and a 1-year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

