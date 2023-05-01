U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $60,000 Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

Shares of MasterBrand stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36. MasterBrand, Inc. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.02.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

