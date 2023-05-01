U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $60,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 578 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 120.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 72.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 44.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $135.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.96. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.56 billion, a PE ratio of 75.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19.

SAP Cuts Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($127.78) to €120.00 ($133.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.20.

About SAP

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.