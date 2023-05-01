U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in ATI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 1,116.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ATI by 185.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period.

ATI Price Performance

NYSE ATI opened at $38.62 on Monday. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $43.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ATI had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATI shares. Cowen boosted their price target on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

ATI Company Profile

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Further Reading

