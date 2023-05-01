U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,124 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 151,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $64.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.87. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.78 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

