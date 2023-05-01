U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of FOX by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 420,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after acquiring an additional 58,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in FOX by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 937,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,476,000 after buying an additional 32,362 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in FOX by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 27,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in FOX by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 192,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 57,419 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $33.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

