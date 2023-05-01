UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,342 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,169,000 after purchasing an additional 142,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,975,000 after purchasing an additional 453,906 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Performance

NYSE UBS opened at $20.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44.

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. UBS Group had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. As a group, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

About UBS Group

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.