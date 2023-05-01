UBS Group Upgrades Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $12.50 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $4.80.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Hello Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Hello Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hello Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hello Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.90.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Hello Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $8.36 on Thursday. Hello Group has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03.

Hello Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hello Group

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,152 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 39.8% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,851,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,452,000 after purchasing an additional 259,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,406 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,688,000. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hello Group

(Get Rating)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.