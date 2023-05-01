Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,877 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 323.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 38,515 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 29,421 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of UHS stock opened at $150.35 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

