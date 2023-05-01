Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Acquires $16,957.62 in Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) Director Natalye Paquin purchased 837 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $16,957.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,275.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

UVSP opened at $20.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $589.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11. Univest Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UVSP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Univest Financial by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Univest Financial by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment includes banking services such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, and equipment lease financing.

