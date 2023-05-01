Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,104,000 after buying an additional 52,554 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,111,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.75.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $290.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.59. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.27 and a 12 month high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total value of $1,247,164.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

Featured Articles

