Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Buys $25,148.20 in Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) Director Gregory B. Morrison acquired 1,420 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $25,148.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,098.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Veritex Stock Performance

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $35.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $933.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritex

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veritex by 140.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Veritex by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 22.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,610,000 after acquiring an additional 256,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the third quarter worth approximately $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

VBTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

