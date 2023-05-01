VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,415 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,047,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,090,000.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

Shares of VICI opened at $33.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $35.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

