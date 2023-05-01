Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 19.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,671,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,795,000 after buying an additional 423,260 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %

VSCO opened at $31.01 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 141.99%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VSCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $5,381,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,002,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,814,668.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.