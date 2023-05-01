VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,470 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $125.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $132.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.31.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

