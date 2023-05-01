Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Reduced by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 48,161 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $35.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $45.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.60%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

