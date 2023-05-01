Walker Asset Management LLC Buys 513 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $105.45 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 251.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.02 and a 200-day moving average of $97.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.