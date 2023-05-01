Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Stock Holdings Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 398.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $67.31 on Monday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $125.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.08.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $282.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walker & Dunlop news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,558.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $498,267.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,376.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $1,554,558.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

