Wedbush Boosts Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $58.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SKX. StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen raised Skechers U.S.A. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $711,540.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 387,030 shares in the company, valued at $17,478,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $711,540.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 387,030 shares in the company, valued at $17,478,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $426,897.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,840.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,305 shares of company stock worth $3,548,625. 24.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

