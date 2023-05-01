Wedbush Raises Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Price Target to $20.00

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

NYSE BZH opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 18.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $21.33. The company has a market cap of $668.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $543.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 15.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

