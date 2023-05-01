Welch Group LLC Has $50.32 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.9% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $50,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management raised its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 11,196 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $169.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $176.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

