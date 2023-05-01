William Blair Weighs in on S&P Global Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of S&P Global in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 28th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.27. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $12.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.50.

Shares of SPGI opened at $362.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $395.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

