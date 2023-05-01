WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Holdings Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,372 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $35.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.10.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.30 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

See Also

